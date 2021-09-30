Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101244761
One of the longest vaulted brick bridges in Europe. Built in 1874. On a snowy winter night, the bridge over the Venta is beautifully lit. Latvia. Kuldiga. Tourism. Long exposure
J
By Janisbija
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientancient bridgearched pillarsarchesarchitectural monumentarchitecturebeautifulbrick bridgebridgebuildingbuildingscitycityscapedarkdark skyeuropefamoushistoricilluminatedkuldīgalandmarklandscapelatvialightslong exposurenightoldoutdoorreconstructedreflectionsrestoredriverside viewsnowsnowystreamsymboltourismtransporttransport systemtraveltreesvaulted bridgeventawaterwinter
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist