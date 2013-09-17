Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
One of the highest hands in poker a Spades Royal Flush on a red felt gaming table with chips in the background Ace of spades is blank for your logo
Photo Formats
2000 × 3008 pixels • 6.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.