Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099314441
One happy young elementary school age child, cheerful girl smiling in the sun, simple outdoors portrait, kid in a baseball cap, sunlight Happiness, leisure, summer vacations, recreation and relaxation
t
By tomeqs
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
7 8 9 years oldalonebaseball capblank empty shirtbuildingscasualcaucasiancheerfulchildchildhoodchildrenconceptcutedevelopmental psychologyelementary schoolemotionsface closeupgirlhappinesshappyhealthyhousehousesin the sunjoyfulkidlaughingleisurelifestylelonelooking at cameranaturalone personoutdoorsoutsideportraitprimary schoolreal estatereal peoplerecreationrelaxationschool agesmilesummersunlightup closevacationswhite shirtyoung
Categories: People, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist