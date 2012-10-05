Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Photo ID: 1094847536
One gift box wrapped in red striped paper and tied with blue bow on blue-gray background. Holiday concept, top view, place for text.
Photo Formats
5343 × 3562 pixels • 17.8 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.