Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088977647
One chess pieces staying against full set of chess pieces. Strategy, Planning and Decision concept
I
By IrenaAneri
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbattleboardbossbusinesschallengechesschessboardchoicechoosecolorcompetecompetitionconceptconflictcontestdefensefightfinancegamegamesgoldhandintellectintelligenceisolatedkingleadleaderleadershipmanagermatchmoveobjectobjectivesplanningplaypowerprogressqueensilverstrategicstrategysuccessteamteamworkthinkvictorywarwin
Categories: Sports/Recreation, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist