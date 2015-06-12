Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
One brown glass dropper bottle with serum, essential oil or other cosmetic product and succulent flowers outdoors. Natural Organic Spa Cosmetic Beauty concept.
Formats
3333 × 5000 pixels • 11.1 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG