Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
One area of Great Falls Park in Virginia is highlighted by deep red Oak leaves as the waters tumble down on the Potomac River near Washington DC.
Formats
5328 × 3929 pixels • 17.8 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 737 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 369 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG