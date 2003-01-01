Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 2058084098
Onde-Onde is traditional food from Indonesia made from glutinous rice flour with beans pasta, wrapped in sesame seeds. Popular Indonesian snack with Chinese influence. Close up.
Photo Formats
6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG