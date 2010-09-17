Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
On a yellow background, a white plastic bottle with cleaning agent and lemon slices and fresh green leaves. Concept eco products for cleaning. Flat lay. Creative composition. Space for copy text.
Formats
4928 × 3168 pixels • 16.4 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 643 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 322 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG