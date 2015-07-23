Images

On a wooden table gardening tools, soil. Person in an apron is planting a green plant into a pot. Agricultural concept, young plants care, seedlings and hobby.
Woman gardeners transplanting plant in ceramic pots on the design wooden table. Concept of home garden. Spring time. Stylish interior with a lot of plants. Taking care of home plants. Template.
Gardeners hand planting cacti and succulents in white pots on the wooden table. Concept of home gardener.
Front and cropped view of young gardener woman holding shovel with soil over new brown pot, standing behind wooden table with plants
Woman gardeners in home apron holds indoor flowers for transplanting in the ceramic pot on rustic wooden table on white background. Concept of plants care and home garden.
spring concept - close up of female gardener hands planting and watering flowers with spray bottle
partial view of gardener in sweater filling flowerpot with spade
Concept of home gardening, Person holding two trees, Close-up

2124141980

Item ID: 2124141980

Formats

  • 5696 × 3797 pixels • 19 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rabusta

Rabusta