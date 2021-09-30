Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102239918
On a wooden surface, a turnkey metal nozzle. Car repair tool kit. Car service and construction repair concept. Copy space. Ratchet and set of interchangeable sockets for chrome socket wrench.
a
By atewi
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
a ratcheta set of headsbox wrenchcarchromecloseupcopycopy spacedriverequipmentgrayhand toolhandleheadheavyhexagon wrenchesironlocksmithmachinemechanicalmechanics car toolsmetalmetallicnewnobodyobjectoldplasticratchetretrosafetysetsilversocketspannerstoragetabletechnologytooltools for a motoristtypevintagewhitewoodwoodenworkworkerworkshopwrench
Categories: Transportation, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist