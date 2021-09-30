Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083393714
On the windowsill of the apartment there is a ceramic bowl with a cucumber, tomato, and dill to make a salad. From the window you can see trees, grass, and a hiking trail.
Minsk, Belarus
B
By Balser
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antioxidantsapartmentbowlceramicceramic bowlcookingcucumberdilldill branchdishfoodgrassgreen cucumberhealthy eatinghealthy foodhiking trailingredientmealnutritionorganicplantrawred tomatosaladseasonal vegetablesseasoningsnackspicetastytomatotomatoestreesvegetablevegetable saladvegetablesvegetarianvegetationvitaminwindowwindowsill
Categories: Food and Drink, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist