Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086720864
On a white platter, a fresh salad of spinach leaves, pine nuts, dried cranberries, cashews, zest and orange juice for a healthy diet.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appetizerassortedberrycashewscookingcranberriescuisinedeliciousdietdinnerdishdried fruiteatingediblefeedingfoodforkfreshfreshnessgourmetgreenhealthyhelpfulhomemadeingredientleaflunchmealmixnapkinnaturalnutnutritionorangeorganicpine nutsplaterawredsaladsnackspinachusefulvegetablevegetarianveggievitaminzest
Categories: Food and Drink, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist