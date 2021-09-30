Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083461664
On the table there is a pen, clamps and a notebook with the inscription - WORKSHOP AGENDA
S
By SkazovD
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activityagendaappointmentbuildingbusinesscareerchecklistcoachingcommunicationcompanyconferenceconsultingcoursedecisiondemonstratingneldiscussioneducationemployeeeventgatheringgoalideainvitationlearnlistmanagementmeetingmemomotivationplanplannerpreparepresentationprogramprojectreminderscheduleseminarsubjectsummaryteacherteamteamworktimetabletopictrainingworkworkshop
Categories: Business/Finance, Education
Similar images
More from this artist