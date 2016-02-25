Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
On the table, place a white cup of coffee, glasses, beach, diary and books.
Front view of the blue sea, sand, sky and branches are green on top.
Feelings, sadness, loneliness, nostalgia.
Formats
4032 × 3024 pixels • 13.4 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG