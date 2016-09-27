Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
On the table is a baking tray with fresh cinnamon rolls, ingredients for their cooking and an appetizing bun on a plate. Concept of tasty homemade pastries and a cozy atmosphere. Top view.
Formats
5729 × 3543 pixels • 19.1 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 618 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 309 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG