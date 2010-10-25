Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
On a round serving board, mashed potatoes with beef in mushroom sauce, with herbs. On a wooden table is a box with spices and herbs, a glass of cognac. Close up For the menu of a restaurant, cafe, bar
Formats
2000 × 3000 pixels • 6.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG