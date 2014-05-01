Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
On the line. Pop art photography. Retro objects, gadgets. Female hand holding handset of vintage phone isolated on pink and red background. Vintage, retro 80s, 70s style. Complementary colors.
Edit
wine accessories corkscrew funnel ring and cork on a red background
transparent glass with cocktail and olive near vintage dial phone on pink background
white Hookah on a white background
Desk lamp with a fabric lamp shade on a white background
Rose whose color and life flowed away in a glass of water
Candy necklace in a glass
gold necklace heart with roses flowers for gift

See more

360988889

See more

360988889

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142686755

Item ID: 2142686755

On the line. Pop art photography. Retro objects, gadgets. Female hand holding handset of vintage phone isolated on pink and red background. Vintage, retro 80s, 70s style. Complementary colors.

Formats

  • 8192 × 5464 pixels • 27.3 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Master1305

Master1305