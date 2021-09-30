Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084111815
On a light wooden table there is a stethoscope, a pen and a sheet of paper with the text IMMUNE SYSTEM. Medical concept
I
By Inna Kot
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alphabetanatomybackgroundbacteriabestbest sellerbiologybodycardcareclinicalcoldconceptcuredefensediseasednadoctorempowerhandhealthhealth carehorizontalhumanillnessimmuneimmune systemimmunityimmunologyinfectioninscriptionlettersmedicalmedicinenewpatientprotectionresistantsciencescientificsignstethoscopesupportsymbolsyndromesystemtextviruswhiteword
Categories: Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist