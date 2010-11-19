Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
On a light wooden chest of drawers near the window with light green curtains, there is a radio receiver in an old retro style, next to it is a glass vase with various flowers, copy space.
old vintage radio with shelf on the wooden cabinet.
Retro broadcast radio receiver on wooden table. Listen to the concept of music. Vintage Antique Style Photo
Old fashion radio on a white background
Antique radio on a vintage wall
Antique wooden Radio in studio shot.
Old retro radio on wood table with green background

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126759393

Item ID: 2126759393

On a light wooden chest of drawers near the window with light green curtains, there is a radio receiver in an old retro style, next to it is a glass vase with various flowers, copy space.

Formats

  • 4608 × 3072 pixels • 15.4 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

mlk.nt.lg

mlk.nt.lg