Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
On a light background, gold-framed glasses, a flower in a pot, a green notebook, a red pen and a brown notebook with the text CORPORATE BONDS. Business concept
Formats
4555 × 3234 pixels • 15.2 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 710 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 355 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG