On the forest bank of the river there is a pile of trees and branches broken by the wind during a thunderstorm. There is a gas tank with a hose, a TV, a gas stove on it, and a pot of coffee
Beshankovichy District, Belarus
Related keywords
branchbrokencalamitycoastal slopecoffeecoffee makerconifercyclonic stormdamagedangerdestructiondevastationdisasterfallenfallen treesfaulty tvforeshoreforestgas stovegas tanksgrassgroundhosehurricaneloss of treesnatureoutdoorspineplantriverriver banksoilsquallsqually windstick out of the groundstormstorm damagestove topstrong windstrong windssummertreetree crownstreestvuprooted by the winduprooted treewaterweatherwindstorm
