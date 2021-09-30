Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084111809
On the desktop is a white notebook with the text CRITICAL, a pen, burgundy and red tables, and gold-framed glasses. Business concept.
I
By Inna Kot
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agendaanalyseanalysisappointmentbackgroundbusinesscalculatorcalendarcareerchangeconceptconceptualcriticalcritical analysisdatedayeconomyeducationeventfinancefinancialfutureinformationmanagementmonthnotenotebooknotepadofficeorganizerpaperpenplanreminderreportschedulesignstrategysuccesstabletexttimeupcomingvisionweekwhitewordworkworkplaceyear
Categories: Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist