Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099978497
On a cloudy spring day, dandelions are blooming on the grassy lawn of the park. There is a pedestrian path along the canal. There are trees behind the canal. Residential buildings are visible
Minsk, Belarus
B
By Balser
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alleybeautiful landscapebranchesbridgebuildingsbushescalm watercanalchannelcitycityscapecloudcloudscloudycloudy daydandelionsdandelions are bloominggrassgreengreenerylandscapelawnleavesleisuremeadownatureoutdoorsparkparklandpedestrian pathpicturesquepondpublic gardenpublic-parkrecreationreflectionreflection in waterresidential buildingsriverscenicshoreskysummer naturethe grassy lawntourismtreetreesurbanwalkwater
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist