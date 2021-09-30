Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099978356
On a city street there are houses, sidewalks, lawns, tree plantings, as well as paved roadway with markings.
Minsk, Belarus
B
By Balser
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectureasphaltavenuebranchescarcitycity lifecity streetcityscapeclouds skycloudyconstructiondowntowndrivewayfoliagefootpathsgrassgreeneryhousehouseslawnleavesnatureoutdoorsparked carspathpaved roadwaypaved sidewalkplantspromenaderoadroad signsroad with markingsroadwaysidewalkskystreetstreet lightssummersurrounding environmenttraffic lightstransportationtreetree plantingstreesurbanurban architectureurban infrastructureurban landscapingwindows
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist