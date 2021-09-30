Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089628428
On blurred background, client sits at table signing rental agreement or purchasing contract, close up to cottage house layout. New built house offer, affordable dwelling, real-estate agency ad concept
f
By fizkes
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
affordable contemporarybackground offerbank clientbuilding leasebusiness buyerbusinessman customerbuy onecommercial facilitycompany ownershipconstruction residentialconsumerism dwellingcontract rentcontribute independencecottage reliablecountry savingscredit purchasedeal deskdeposit conceptdesign cooperationestate agencyfacade tenancyfinance tradefinancial professionfirst personhome realtyhouse realtorhousing agentinsurance brokerinvestment advisorlayoutloan agreementman closeupminiature removalmodern legalmortgage peoplenew consumeroffice rentalproperty viewreal sellrented conditionssignature smallsigning blurredsymbol objecttable modeltabletop vacationtenant improvementtiny apartmenttravel professionalvaluation foreground
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist