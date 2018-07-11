Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
On a blue isolated background, a notepad, a paper form for recording medical prescriptions, syringes, a vaccine against diseases. Space for copy text. The concept of the world against the epidemic.
Edit
Notebook on the table
Conceptual of finance and accounting. with paper holder, paper and pencil on cyan blue background top view. space for text horizontal image
Blank paper memo with clip on white background
Business desk workplace and office objects over blue backdrop. Top view flat lay with copy space for your text
Blank clipboard with brown pen on pink and cyan background.
Notepad and pen on gray background, health care concept and prevent the spread of pandemic Covid-19, coronavirus
A closeup shot of pieces of paper attached with a paper clip on a gray background

See more

1871568931

See more

1871568931

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2120290886

Item ID: 2120290886

On a blue isolated background, a notepad, a paper form for recording medical prescriptions, syringes, a vaccine against diseases. Space for copy text. The concept of the world against the epidemic.

Formats

  • 5411 × 3150 pixels • 18 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 582 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 291 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

J

Julia Shutikova