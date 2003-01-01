Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
On a blue background, on a household grid, there is a white plastic bottle with a cleaning agent and fresh green leaves. Concept eco products for cleaning. Flat lay. Creative composition.
Formats
4840 × 3216 pixels • 16.1 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG