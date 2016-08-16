Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Omicron patient. Concept of COVID-19 virus symptoms. Bacteria of mutated coronavirus. Woman with symptoms of coronavirus
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4990 × 3390 pixels • 16.6 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 679 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 340 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG