Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086651129
Omicron coronavirus variant and COVID-19 vaccine, focus on vaccine bottle. Concept of new corona virus strains, vaccine research, reopening, global challenge, injection, medical shot and world crisis.
K
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
19ampouleboosterclinicconceptcoronacoronaviruscovidcovid19dangerdevelopmentdistributiondrugepidemiceueuropehealthhealthcarehopeimmunizationinjectionlablabellaboratorymedicalmedicineomicronoutbreakpandemicpharmaceuticalpharmacyreopeningresearchrevaccinationrussiascienceshotstrainsyringetechnologytestukusavaccinationvaccinevariantvialviruswhitewho
Categories: Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist