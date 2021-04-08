Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098070290
Oliva de Plasencia, Spain - April 08, 2021: A rope tied between two walls where the laundry has been placed so that it can be laid out in the sun and in the air to dry.
10667 Oliva de Plasencia, Cáceres, Spain
m
Related keywords
alleyarchitecturebuildingcacerescityscapecommoncommunityculturecustomcustomsdestinationdryemptyeuropeextremadurafacadehighhigh resolutionlandmarklandscapelaundrymunicipalityoldolivaoliva de plasenciaphotophotographyplasenciaprovinceresidenceroperuralrusticspainstreetsuntiedtourismtowntraditiontraditionaltraveltwotypicalvillagevillagesvintagewallwalls
Categories: Vintage, Parks/Outdoor
