Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098070140
Oliva de Plasencia, Spain - April 08, 2021: Church built in the sixteenth century dedicated to San Blas, patron of the town
10667 Oliva de Plasencia, Cáceres, Spain
m
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectureblasbuildingbuiltcacerescenturychristianitychurchcityscapecommunitycultculturededicateddestinationemptyeuropeextremadurafacadehighhigh resolutionhistoricholidayslandmarklandscapemonumentsmunicipalityoldolivaoliva de plasenciapatronphotophotographyplasenciaprovincereligionruralrusticsaintsixteenthspaintourismtowntraditiontravelvacationvillagewall
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Religion
Similar images
More from this artist