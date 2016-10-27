Images

Image
Older person sitting in wheelchair holding laptop looking at pencil sketch drawing on easel. Elderly woman artist living with disability using portable computer looking for inspiration.
Respectable middle-aged businessman in a suit and glasses works in a modern office. Successful manager concept.
Concentrated senior woman sit on couch at home using laptop browsing fast wireless internet, focused smart modern elderly grandmother learn new technologies, work on computer in living room
Young man working on laptop at night in dark office. The designer works in the later time.
Young cute thoughtful teen girl student sitting with books at table in classroom or library. Back to school
Business blonde girl drinking a cup of coffee and reading a business document
Handsome young designer is drawing graphic sketches for the project while sitting at wooden table in coffee shop interior. Thoughtful blogger is writing down new successful ideas for his blog.
Young happy woman using computer while writing an e-mail and working in courier's office.

1735250807

2129282249

Item ID: 2129282249

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

  5544 × 3696 pixels • 18.5 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

DC Studio

DC Studio