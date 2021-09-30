Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084054482
Older man wearing red shorts standing by the side of a lake watching a dog swimming
45500 Gien, France
C
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backdropbackgroundbeautifulblack dogbluecaninedaylightdaytimedogdryelderlyenvironmenteuropefoliagegreengreenerylakelandscapemalemannaturalnatureno oneolderoutdoorpeacefulpondredretrorusticscenesceneryscenicscreen saverseasonseasonalshort hairshortssunshineswimswim shortsswimmingtranquilviewwaterweather
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist