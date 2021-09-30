Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095498105
Older man seeing doctor for professional medical consultation. Friendly young female physician sitting at desk and listening to her senior male patient during appointment at clinic
MOLDOVA
S
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultageappointmentcardiologistcarecheckcheckupclinicconsultationconversationdoctorexamfemalegeneralgphappyhealthhealthcarehelphospitallistenmalemanmaturemedicmedicalmedicinemeetingnurseofficeoldolderpatientphysicianpractitionerprofessionalreassureseniorsmilespeakspecialistsupporttalktreatmentvisitwomanyoung
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist