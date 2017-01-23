Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Old wood texture background surface. Wood texture table surface top view. Vintage wood background. Natural texture. Old background or rustic wood background. Grunge texture.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

1209338506

Stock Photo ID: 1209338506

Old wood texture background surface. Wood texture table surface top view. Vintage wood background. Natural texture. Old background or rustic wood background. Grunge texture.

Photo Formats

  • 5232 × 3530 pixels • 17.4 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 675 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 338 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Volodymyr1971

Volodymyr1971