Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093231533
Old white wooden surface texture background
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundboardcopydeckdecorativedesigndeskfloorflooringframefurnituregraingraygrungegrungyhardwoodinteriorlightlumbermaterialnaturalnatureoldpanelparquetpatternpineplankretroroughrusticspacestainedstructuresurfacetexturetexturedtimbervintagewallwallpaperweatheredwhitewoodwoodenwooden boardwooden table
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist