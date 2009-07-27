Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
An old weathered wall with peeling paint. Concrete surface with grunge texture, abstract background. Minimal urban photo. Easily add depth and organic texture to your designs.
Texture concrete wall: can be used as background
cement wall texture
Pickup truck , old texture
beige stone background
texture of old concrete wall covered with beige peeling paint
white concrete wall texture

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137768949

Item ID: 2137768949

An old weathered wall with peeling paint. Concrete surface with grunge texture, abstract background. Minimal urban photo. Easily add depth and organic texture to your designs.

Formats

  • 3367 × 2245 pixels • 11.2 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Julia Khimich

Julia Khimich