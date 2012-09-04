Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Old Union Oil Wagon was used to carry lube and fuel oil for the D7 cat the Sumpter Dredge used for pulling rigging, setting the Dead Men and assisting the test drill running ahead of the Dredge
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

49948993

Stock Photo ID: 49948993

Old Union Oil Wagon was used to carry lube and fuel oil for the D7 cat the Sumpter Dredge used for pulling rigging, setting the Dead Men and assisting the test drill running ahead of the Dredge

Photo Formats

  • 3872 × 2592 pixels • 12.9 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

TFoxFoto

TFoxFoto