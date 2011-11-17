Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Old talent, new talent. Portrait of a mature businessman standing with a younger female colleague.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5710 × 3685 pixels • 19 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 645 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 323 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG