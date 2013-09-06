Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 1053176456
An old stone concrete staircase in the entrance of the building. Poor quarter, interior of a ruined house for the poor. Abandoned houses. Inner Letnitsa in public building. Back door to the stairs
Photo Formats
5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG