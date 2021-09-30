Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091334654
old senior man having toothache, gingivitis, tooth decay, oral care concept
9
By 9nong
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultamericanasianbackgroundbad breathcarecheekchineseclinicdecaydentaldentistdenturefacefrustrationgingivitishealthhealth careillillnessinjurykeepinglifestylemalemanman toothmedicinemiddle agedoldoneonlyoralpainpainfulpeoplepersonproblemsadsadnessseniorsenior toothachesicksicknesssorestinkteethtoothtooth decaytoothachetouching
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist