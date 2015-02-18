Images

Old school slate surrounded by vintage kitchenware for baking and cooking forming a frame on wood in a flat lay overhead view with copy space
Vintage baking utensils with flour and egg shells surrounding an old school slate with blank copy space on rustic wood viewed from above
Mens hairdressing desktop with tools for shaving top view
High angle closeup of a large group of tools arranged around an piece of wood, an ideal space for your copy.
Variety of repair tools on wooden surface and place for text
Set of various kitchen utensils - wood cutting boards, spoons and fork on rustic white wooden background. Top view, flat lay.
534124276

1185501760

Item ID: 1185501760

  • 5437 × 3625 pixels • 18.1 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

stockcreations

stockcreations