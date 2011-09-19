Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
The old Santa Clara market built in Hamburg, Germany, and brought to Ecuador in pieces. Rebuilt in all its glass-and-metal glory on top of a hill east of Old Town is now a museum and cultural center.
