Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090158336
Old rusted metal zinc roofing texture, old background metal texture
s
By serdar_basak
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractarchitecturebackgroundbuildingconstructioncorrugatedexteriorfencegalvanizegalvanizedgaragegraygreyindustrialindustryironlinematerialmetalmetallicoutdoorspanelpatternplaterolledroofroofingrowrustrustedrustyscrewsheetsidingsilverstainedsteelstripedstripesstructuresurfacetexturetexturedtilingurbaniwallwallpaperweatheredzinc
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist