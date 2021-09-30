Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092376089
Old, retro, vintage metallic photo camera with Santa Claus hat isolated on a white background
Latvia
S
By Sakss
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agedantiqueaperturebackgroundcameracapcarnivalcartoonchristmasclauscostumecrazycutedoodleequipmentfilmfunnygifthappyhatillustrationimageisolatedlensesmerrymetallicmodelnew yearobjectoldopticalphotophotographerphotographic equipmentphotographyradioredreportageretrosantasanta clausshuttersillystartechnologyvideoviewfindervintagewhitexmas
Categories: Objects, Celebrities
Similar images
More from this artist