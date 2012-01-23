Images

An old relief below the statue of St. John of Nepomuk on Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic. According to legend good luck and a promise of return trip to Prague comes to those who touch it.
Photo Contributor

Artur Bogacki

Artur Bogacki