Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101446505
Old painted concrete surface closeup, light pink background texture mockup for wallpaper
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagedantiqueartbackdropbackgroundblotchesbrightclaycloseupcolorcoloredconceptconcretecreativitydecordecorationdesigndirtydryeffectgoopygraphicgrungegrungyimageindustrialmaterialmock upmockupmoke upoldpinkretroroughspacesteelstonestreaksstructurestylesurfacetexturetexturedvintagewallwallpaperweathered
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist