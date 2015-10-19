Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
An old painted cement wall, beige abstract background. A cracked concrete wall texture with scratches. Minimal urban photo. Easily add depth and organic texture to your designs.
Gray cement floor texture and background
Naked wall
Gray sheet of parchment rough, texture
Cement wall texture for abstract background design
Cement wall texture backdrop for background design
White rock texture.Texture sandstone concrete.White Grey Cement Concrete Grunge background texture.
Old white concrete wall texture background

See more

581127727

See more

581127727

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137768955

Item ID: 2137768955

An old painted cement wall, beige abstract background. A cracked concrete wall texture with scratches. Minimal urban photo. Easily add depth and organic texture to your designs.

Formats

  • 3301 × 2276 pixels • 11 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 689 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 345 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Julia Khimich

Julia Khimich