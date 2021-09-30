Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091096949
old iron fence painted with white paint. rust and metal are visible through the paint. close-up. Shot in direct sunlight, harsh shadows. Photo background
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractaluminumartbackdropborderbrushedcoloursconstructcrackdamageddirtyelementexteriorgaragegraygrungehangarheavyindustrialinteriorironmaterialmetal texturemetallicoldpaintpanelpatternrealretrorolledroofingroughrowrustrusticscratchshinysidingstainsteelstripessurfacetexture backgroundtexturedurbanverticalvintagewallweathered
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist